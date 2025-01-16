Has Trump won the credit war? Biden's State Department hails President-elect's 'critical' role in Gaza deal

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President-elect Donald Trump

After Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire in Gaza, both US President-elect Donald Trump and outgoing US President Joe Biden wasted no time in claiming credit for the breakthrough. However, in a significant development, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller acknowledged Trump's team for playing a "critical" role in brokering a ceasefire and hostage agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Trump's team played a 'critical role' in brokering ceasefire: US State Department

During a press briefing, Miller said, "When it comes to the involvement of President-Elect Trump's team, it has been critical in getting this deal over the line. It's been critical because obviously, as I stand here today, this administration's term in office will expire in five days."

Thanking Trump's team for working with the current dispensation, Miller added, "We think it's important that they were at the table. It shows that when Americans are willing to work together across partisan lines, as we were willing to do on this occasion because it's in the national interests of the United States, a lot can get done."

President Biden instructed his team to work closely with Trump's team: WH Press Secretary

Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Press Secretary, also said during a press briefing that President Biden instructed the team members of his administration to work closely with the incoming president's team after the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Earlier, Trump stressed that the ceasefire could only be possible due to his election victory in November, as he said in his social media post, "It signalled to the entire world that my administration would seek peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans and our allies."

Trump also said that Steve Witkoff, his Middle East envoy, will continue “to work closely with Israel" and ensure that "Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven.".

Biden too underscored that under “the precise contours” of a plan set out in early May, the deal could be reached.

On Wednesday, Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, in a joint statement, confirmed that Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage release deal. It is likely to take effect on January 19.

(With inputs from ANI)

