Israel eliminates three top Iranian commanders in targeted airstrikes

In a series of high-precision airstrikes, Israel has eliminated three senior commanders of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), striking a severe blow to Tehran’s regional influence and its support for terror networks across the Middle East.

Behnam Shahriari killed while driving in western Iran

Behnam Shahriari, a senior commander in the Quds Force’s weapons supply division, was killed in an Israeli airstrike while driving his vehicle in western Iran, more than 1,000 kilometres from the Israeli border. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the strike, describing Shahriari as a key figure in overseeing Iran’s weapons smuggling network to its proxies.

Shahriari had been directly involved in arming Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, and the Houthi militia in Yemen. According to Israeli intelligence, he played a central role in supplying rockets and missiles used against Israeli civilians and military forces during recent conflicts.

Financial mastermind behind Iran's terror funding

Beyond arms trafficking, Shahriari was also instrumental in funnelling millions of dollars annually to terror groups through a network of shell companies, money changers, and smugglers in Turkey and Lebanon. He led Iran’s covert financial campaign to bolster militant organisations, directly contributing to numerous attacks on Israeli targets.

His death, Israeli officials say, is a significant setback for Iran’s regional proxy warfare infrastructure.

Second strike: Saeed Izadi eliminated in Qom

Earlier the same day, another Israeli airstrike in the Iranian city of Qom killed Saeed Izadi, the head of the Palestinian Division within the Quds Force. According to IDF statements, Izadi was instrumental in planning and supplying resources to Hamas ahead of the October 7, 2023, massacre in Israel.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed the strike, calling it “justice for the victims of Hamas' atrocities” and a significant achievement for Israeli intelligence and air force coordination. “Israel’s long arm will reach all those who threaten our people,” Gallant said.

Third commander killed: Amin Pour Jodaki

Later in the day, the IDF announced the killing of a third Iranian commander: Amin Pour Jodaki, the deputy commander of the IRGC’s second drone unit. Jodaki was targeted during airstrikes as part of Israel’s continued efforts to neutralize aerial threats.

In a parallel operation, Israeli forces also intercepted and destroyed two drones over the Arava region, further showcasing their readiness to counter incoming threats.

Strategic impact on Iran's proxy network

The elimination of three high-ranking IRGC commanders in one day marks one of the most significant escalations in Israel’s covert war against Iran. Analysts believe this will severely disrupt Iran’s ability to finance and supply its allied militias, at least in the short term.

Military experts also highlight the long-range precision of these strikes, showcasing Israel’s intelligence capabilities and operational reach, even deep inside Iranian territory.

Growing regional tensions

As Israel continues its campaign against Iranian influence, tensions in the Middle East remain high. Tehran has yet to officially respond, but regional observers warn of potential retaliatory actions by Iran or its proxies.

Meanwhile, Israel has vowed to persist in its operations to prevent further attacks and dismantle what it describes as a "terror axis" threatening its national security.