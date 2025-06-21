Turkey's Erdogan compares Israeli PM Netanyahu to Hitler, condemns Israel's actions amid Middle East conflict Turkish President Erdogan compared Israeli PM Netanyahu to Hitler, accusing him of pursuing a path of destruction and hypocrisy. He condemned Israel's actions in Gaza and its nuclear program, calling Netanyahu a major obstacle to regional peace.

New Delhi:

In a scathing rebuke, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched a fierce verbal attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, comparing him to Adolf Hitler. Erdogan accused Netanyahu of adopting a path of destruction similar to that of the infamous Nazi dictator.

Speaking amid intensifying hostilities between Iran and Israel, Erdogan said, “Netanyahu and Hitler have followed the same path of destruction.” He went on to condemn Israel’s policies in Gaza and its nuclear ambitions, calling them a threat to regional and global peace.

Labeling Netanyahu a hypocrite

The Turkish president did not mince words, branding Netanyahu a “hypocrite.” Erdogan alleged that the Israeli leader, much like Hitler, is responsible for systematic devastation and is pursuing a destructive agenda without regard for international norms.

He particularly criticized Israel’s treatment of Palestinians in Gaza, claiming that around 2 million people there are living under conditions "worse than Nazi concentration camps."

Support for Iran's right to defend itself

Erdogan came out in defense of Iran, stating that the country has the legitimate right to protect its citizens. “Iran is defending its people, and that is its sovereign right,” he asserted. The statement comes as Iran continues to clash with Israel, following recent escalations that began on June 13.

Accusations against Israel’s nuclear program

Erdogan accused Israel of enriching its nuclear program in violation of international laws and norms. He alleged that Israel is doing so without any global oversight or accountability, raising serious concerns about unchecked nuclear proliferation in the region.

Netanyahu: A barrier to peace

According to Erdogan, the biggest obstacle to peace in the Middle East is the Israeli government itself. He claimed that Netanyahu's administration has proven to be a "major barrier to regional stability and peace" through what he called "state-sponsored terrorism."

Mounting civilian casualties

Highlighting the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Erdogan decried what he described as "massacres of innocent civilians" by Israeli forces. He accused the Israeli government of pursuing policies based on destruction, occupation, and violence—policies that he believes are incompatible with any peaceful resolution.