Operation Sindhu: Flight carrying 310 Indian students from Iran safely arrives in Delhi amid conflict Operation Sindhu: The special flight touched down at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday under Operation Sindhu—India’s continuing effort to evacuate its citizens amid the intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran.

New Delhi:

A special flight carrying 310 Indian students from Tehran, Iran, landed safely in Delhi on Saturday evening (June 21), bringing relief to families awaiting their return. The students were evacuated amid rising regional tensions, as part of a coordinated effort by Indian authorities to ensure their safe passage back home. The operation was closely monitored by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Tehran, with all necessary arrangements made for the students’ travel and arrival. Officials confirmed that the flight took off from Tehran earlier in the day and touched down in Delhi without incident.

Health and immigration protocols were followed upon arrival, and necessary support was extended to the students at the airport. Emotional returnees, including students and religious pilgrims, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Indian government for ensuring their safe return amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict.

290 Indian students returned to Delhi

A flight from Mashhad, Iran, carrying 290 Indian students, mostly from Jammu and Kashmir, landed at the Delhi Airport late Friday (June 20). The Indian government has launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate its nationals from the Middle Eastern country as hostilities escalate between Israel and Iran.

"Heartfelt thanks to the Government of India, Ministry of External Affairs, and all concerned authorities for their timely intervention and support. A great relief for families who had been anxiously awaiting their return," the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association said in a statement earlier.

Operation Sindhu for evacuation of Indian students

In a special gesture, Iran opened its airspace on June 20 to facilitate India's evacuation efforts. Students were earlier moved to Mashhad from Tehran, and the special flights operated by an Iranian airline were coordinated by Indian authorities.

The evacuation follows days of aerial bombardments and retaliatory strikes between Iran and Israel. On Thursday (June 19), around 110 Indian students were evacuated via Armenia and Doha before reaching Delhi. The Ministry of External Affairs launched Operation Sindhu last week.

