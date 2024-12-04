Is Bangladesh govt planning to ban ISKCON? Big statement by Muhammad Yunus's aide

Follow us on Image Source : AP Head of Bangladesh's interim government Muhammad Yunus

Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Advisor to Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus made a big statement, addressing growing concerns over the future of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in his country. He said the Bangladesh government does not have any plans to impose a ban on ISKCON after a monk formerly associated with the organisation was arrested on alleged sedition charges.

To a query on ISKCON being potentially banned in his country, the Press Secretary said, "We have said we don't have any plan to ban ISKCON. That is like we have said it repeatedly."

The relationship between India and Bangladesh is going through a tough phase after reports of Hindus being attacked in the neighbouring country. The arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das worsened the situation further.

Yunus calls for national unity to counter 'campaign' involving 'big countries'

Meanwhile, Yunus on Wednesday called for national unity to counter a "campaign" involving "big countries" to discredit the uprising that installed his administration. Addressing representatives of political parties amid tensions with India, Chief Adviser Yunus did not name any country. He, however, sought political leaders' opinions on three issues – the ongoing "propaganda" against Bangladesh in India and other parts of the world, the attack on the Bangladesh mission in Agartala, and the allegations of attacks on minorities in recent days, sources said.

He said the "campaign against new Bangladesh” was now not limited within the domestic sphere but was spread outside as well, involving “big countries”, without naming any country.

Yunus said his government anticipated cooked-up troubles during the recently held Durga Puja festival, but it was celebrated joyously “with the participation of all of us, which too was not liked by them”.

Hasina mounts stinging attack on Yunus

In her first public address after fleeing Bangladesh four months back, ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina has mounted a stinging attack on Yunus, accusing him of perpetrating "genocide" and failing to protect minorities including Hindus. In the remarks delivered virtually to her supporters at an event in New York, Hasina, presently living in India, also claimed that there were plans to kill her and her sister Sheikh Rehana just like their father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated in 1975.

Describing Yunus as "power-hungry", Hasina alleged that the places of worship in Bangladesh are under attack and the current dispensation has totally failed to deal with the situation. Hasina was speaking to supporters of her Awami League party at the event organised on Sunday to mark "Bijoy Dibos" or Victory Day that falls on December 16.

Chinmay Das, who also served as a spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while en route to Chattogram to attend a rally. He was denied bail and sent to jail on Tuesday by the Chattogram Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

