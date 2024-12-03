Sheikh Hasina accuses Muhammad Yunus of orchestrating mass killings, says 'He is mastermind'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Deposed Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina accused Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday that he has been the mastermind behind the targeted violence against the minorities, especially Hindus in Bangladesh. She said this while virtually addressing the Awami league event in Now York.

Hasina claimed that Yunus led the mass killing under a meticulously planned crusade with the help of student coordinators. The statement comes in the wake of heightened unrest after the arrest of ISKCON affiliated Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Hasina stresses upon statement of BNP

She also stressed upon the statement of the son of her political rival Khaleda Zia, Tarique Rahman. Rahman had earlier said that the interim govt would not last long if the casualties continue. "Today, I have been accused of mass killings. In reality, it is Muhammad Yunus who has indulged in mass killings through a meticulous designed plan along with the student co-ordinators. They are the masterminds."

'Had I not left, there would've been massacre': Hasina

Reiterating her stance on why she left the country, Hasina said that had she not left, there would have been massacre. "When people were being killed indiscriminately, I decided I shall leave, I don't need to be in power. Had security men opened fire, so many would have died at Ganabhavan. I did not want that."

Hasina also asserted that armed mob broke into Bangabhaban (PM residence) to assassinate her just like Bangabandhu and his father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. "It was a matter of 25-30 minutes, I left. But I told my security not to open fire," she said.