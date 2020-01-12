Iraq: Rockets launched at airbase hosting US troops

Image Source : INDIA TV Iraq: Four rockets hit airbase hosting US troops

Four rockets have hit an airbase in Iraq that hosts US troops. Four troops are reportedly injured. As per Reuters, the attack involves mortar shelling. The news agency said that mortar bombs fell on the airbase's runway. The airbase is located 80 km north of Iraqi capital Baghdad. It is being reported in world media that Katyusha rockets have been fired at the airbase. Iraq has become a battleground on which Iran and the USA appear to be settling scores against each other. The events were sparked by killing Qasem Soleimani, a high ranking military commander of Iran who was killed in American drone strike outside Baghdad Airport on January 3.

Qasem Soleimani was a powerful general who headed Quds Force of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards. Soleimani was considered to be instrumental in setting up of Iran security framework and influence in the Middle East/West Asia after power vacuum created by Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein's death. Under Soleimani, Iran was able to increase its influence inside Iraq, a nation it had previously gone to war with. Soleimani was a popular figure in Iran.

Soleimani's death followed a wave of anger inside Iran even when US President Donald Trump described Soleimani a global terrorist again and again.



