Iran warns US against 'adventurous action', vows decisive response in talks with Pakistan and Turkey

Washington:

Iran on Saturday warned the United States against any "adventurous action", saying that it would respond decisively should American forces launch fresh strikes on Iranian targets, thereby heightening tensions across the Middle East.

The warning came after US President Donald Trump on Friday, in which he said he was losing faith in talks with Tehran and threatened additional attacks, stating the US would be "hitting them" if required.

Iran would respond decisively to any aggression

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi delivered the message in separate telephone conversations with Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

According to posts on Araghchi's Telegram account, he told the Pakistani and Turkish officials that Iran would firmly respond to any "aggression" and discussed what he described as destabilising actions by the US, along with the growing risk of wider regional instability.

During his conversation with the Saudi foreign minister, Araghchi said that any military action by the US or Israel—or participation by regional countries in such operations—would draw a "proportionate response" from Tehran.

The warning came just hours after Kuwait's military said it had intercepted and destroyed hostile drones launched from Iran that were targeting several critical sites. According to Kuwaiti authorities, debris from the intercepted drones damaged a government building in northern Kuwait and civilian property on Bubiyan Island, although no injuries were reported.

Saudi crown prince urges Trump not to escalate Iran war

Meanwhile, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto leader, urged President Trump not to escalate the Iran war as the US leader weighs new strikes, according to a person familiar with the leaders' discussion.

Saudi Crown Prince expressed concern in a phone call over his plans for massive new strikes against Iran, according to two US officials and a third source with knowledge of the call.



The Saudis, according to the person briefed on the substance of the call but not authorised to comment publicly, are concerned that if the US targets Iran's energy infrastructure or carries out massive strikes on other key infrastructure, Tehran could respond by carrying out attacks on the kingdom's and other Gulf countries' energy infrastructure.

The crown prince during Saturday's call sought clarity from Trump on what potential new action he's weighing to take against Iran, the person said.

(With ANI, AP inputs)

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