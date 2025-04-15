Forget nuclear weapons or else...: Trump warns Iran of 'harsh' actions after talks in Oman US President Donald Trump has reiterated that Iran can not have nuclear weapons, adding that the US will be open to military actions if Tehran does not give up its nuclear weapons programme.

US-Iran talks: As the United States and Iran engage in talks over Tehran's nuclear programme with the first round of discussions held in an 'indirect' format in Oman, US President Donald Trump has reiterated that 'Iran can not have a nuclear weapon'. Trump warned Tehran of 'harsh' actions if it moves forward with its nuclear weapon programme, adding, "These are radicalised people, and they cannot have a nuclear weapon." Asked if the US was open to a military strike, Trump said, "Of course it does."

Earlier, the US President on Monday complained about the pace with which the nuclear talks with Iran are moving forward; however, he said, "I think they're tapping us along." Trump's remarks on Iran have come as he was holding talks with El Salvador's president at the Oval Office.

Next US-Iran meeting likely in Rome

Trump added that the next meeting is scheduled for Saturday. A source in the Italian government, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told news agency AP that the meeting will take place in Rome. Additionally, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also signalled the talks would take place in the Italian capital.

Meanwhile, the head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog separately confirmed he would be taking a trip to Iran later in the week, possibly to discuss ways to improve access for his inspectors to Tehran's programme. Ahead of the talks, the International Atomic Energy Agency's Rafael Mariano Grossi will pay a visit to Iran.

IAEA and its role

Notably, the IAEA played an important role in verifying Iran's compliance with its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The agency has continued to work in the Islamic Republic, even as the country's theocracy slowly peeled away its access after Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord in 2018.

Grossi will meet with Araghchi and President Masoud Pezeshkian during his Iran visit, the state-run IRNA news agency reported, quoting Kazem Gharibabadi, a deputy foreign minister.

