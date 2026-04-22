Iran says reopening of Strait of Hormuz 'impossible' amid US blockade, calls it 'ceasefire violation'

Tehran:

Iran on Wednesday (April 22) said that the Islamic Republic would not reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz as long as the US naval blockade remains in place, describing it as a "blatant violation of the ceasefire."

Reopening of Strait of Hormuz 'impossible'

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, in a post on X, said the ceasefire can only hold if it is respected in full, warning that ongoing actions at sea undermine its credibility. "A complete ceasefire only makes sense if it is not violated by the maritime blockade and the hostage-taking of the world’s economy, and if the Zionist warmongering across all fronts is halted; reopening the Strait of Hormuz is impossible with such a flagrant breach of the ceasefire," he said.

"They did not achieve their goals through military aggression, nor will they through bullying. The only way forward is to recognize the rights of the Iranian nation," he added.

The standoff between the United States and Iran has significantly disrupted movement through the narrow waterway, which handles nearly 20% of the world's traded oil during normal times.

The ongoing tensions have already pushed global energy prices higher, with Brent crude oil crossing $100 per barrel—around a 35% rise from pre-conflict levels. The surge in fuel costs has also led to increased prices for food and other essential goods worldwide, although global stock markets have so far shown limited reaction.