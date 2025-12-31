'Response will be harsh': Iran's stark warning after Trump's threat over nuclear programme revival In July, the United States launched military strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz, aiming to cripple Tehran’s nuclear programme. President Donald Trump described the operation as highly successful, with media reports indicating that B-2 stealth bombers played a key role.

Tehran:

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday responded to US President Donald Trump’s threat, in which the latter warned Tehran against reviving its ballistic missile and nuclear programme. Without naming the US President, Pezeshkian said Iran’s response to any aggression will be “harsh” and “regrettable”.

“The response of the Islamic Republic of Iran to any oppressive aggression will be harsh and regrettable,” he posted on X.

Notably, Trump, during a presser alongside his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, said the US was closely monitoring the developments in Iran and Tehran would face consequences if the development (of them resuscitating their missile and nuke programme) is confirmed.

“Now I hear that Iran is trying to build up again. And if they are, we're going to have to knock them down. We'll knock them down. We'll knock the hell out of them. But hopefully that's not happening,” Trump said.

Responding to a question, Trump said the United States would back Israel without delay if Iran moved to strengthen its ballistic missile capabilities or advance its nuclear program.

“If they will continue with the missiles, yes. The nuclear? One will be: Yes, absolutely. The other is: We’ll do it immediately,” the US President said.

US attack on Iran’s nuclear sites

In July, the United States launched military strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordo, Isfahan, and Natanz, aiming to cripple Tehran’s nuclear programme. President Donald Trump described the operation as highly successful, with media reports indicating that B-2 stealth bombers played a key role in carrying out the attacks.

Gaza ceasefire deal

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which President Donald Trump has been mediating, has largely remained in place, though momentum has slowed in recent weeks. Both sides have accused one another of breaching the agreement, while disagreements have surfaced among the United States, Israel, and Arab nations over how to move forward.

On Tuesday, Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida to discuss the ongoing war and the fragile ceasefire in Gaza.

