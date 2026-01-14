INSV 'Kaundinya' successfully concludes historic 18-day voyage to Oman | Video INSV Kaundinya is a recreation of a 5th century Indian ship using the ancient stitching technique. The ship departed from Gujarat's Porbandar on December 29, 2025.

Muscat:

The Indian Navy's indigenously built traditional stitched sailing vessel INSV Kaundinya on Wednesday successfully completed its historic 18-day voyage, arriving at Muscat in Oman. The vessel had set sail from Porbandar in Gujarat on December 29, 2025.

The expedition was skippered by Commander Vikas Sheoran, while Commander Y Hemant Kumar, closely associated with the project since its conceptual stage, served as the Officer-in-Charge. The crew consisted of four officers and 13 naval sailors.

Member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, Sanjeev Sanyal, who was also part of the crew, regularly shared updates on the voyage through social media posts during the journey.

Reflecting on the voyage, Commodore Amit Srivastava of the Indian Navy said," The architects and officers of the Indian Navy, DRDO and others were involved in constructing this ship. Its testing was done by teams of Indian Navy. It is a historic moment when the ship has completed its journey from Porbandar to Muscat in 16 days. The Indian Navy trained crew can face any challenges...The ship, after undergoing necessary checks and repairs, will start its return journey to India."

All about INSV Kaundinya

INSV Kaundinya is a stitched sail ship, based on a 5th century CE ship depicted in the paintings of Ajanta Caves. The project was initiated through a tripartite agreement signed in Jul 2023 between the Ministry of Culture, the Indian Navy, and M/s Hodi Innovations, with funding from the Ministry of Culture.

Following the keel laying in September 2023, the vessel's construction was undertaken using a traditional method of stitching by a team of skilled artisans from Kerala, led by master shipwright Babu Sankaran. Over several months, the team painstakingly stitched wooden planks on the ship's hull using coir rope, coconut fibre, and natural resin. The ship was launched in Feb 2025 at Goa.

The Indian Navy played a central role in the project, overseeing the design, technical validation, and construction process. With no surviving blueprints of such vessels, the design had to be inferred from iconographic sources.

The Navy collaborated with the shipbuilder to recreate the hull form and traditional rigging, and ensured that the design was validated through hydrodynamic model testing at the Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT Madras, and internal technical assessment.

The newly inducted vessel incorporates several culturally significant features. Her sails display motifs of the Gandabherunda and the Sun, her bow bears a sculpted Simha Yali , and a symbolic Harappan style stone anchor adorns her deck, each element evoking the rich maritime traditions of ancient India. Named after Kaundinya, the legendary Indian mariner who sailed across the Indian Ocean to Southeast Asia, the ship serves as a tangible symbol of India's long-standing traditions of maritime exploration, trade, and cultural exchange.

