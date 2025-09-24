'Om Shanti, Shalom': Indonesian President ends his UN speech with multi-faith greetings for peace | WATCH Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto concluded his UNGA 80 speech with greetings from Muslim, Jewish, Hindu and Buddhist traditions, promoting global peace and justice. His words reflected a vision for a world where diverse cultures coexist harmoniously.

New York:

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto concluded his speech at the United Nations General Assembly’s 80th session on Tuesday in a distinctive way by using greetings from multiple religions. He said, "Wassalamu’alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh, Shalom, Om Shanti Shanti Shanti Om, Namo Budaya." Later, he also thanked the assembly, saying, "Thank you very much. May God bless us all, may peace be upon us." The inclusion of greetings and peace prayers from Muslim, Jewish, Hindu, and Buddhist traditions highlighted his vision for a world where justice prevails and the weak are protected.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Significance of the multi-faith greetings