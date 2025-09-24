'Om Shanti, Shalom': Indonesian President ends his UN speech with multi-faith greetings for peace | WATCH

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto concluded his speech at the United Nations General Assembly’s 80th session on Tuesday in a distinctive way by using greetings from multiple religions. He said, "Wassalamu’alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh, Shalom, Om Shanti Shanti Shanti Om, Namo Budaya." Later, he also thanked the assembly, saying, "Thank you very much. May God bless us all, may peace be upon us." The inclusion of greetings and peace prayers from Muslim, Jewish, Hindu, and Buddhist traditions highlighted his vision for a world where justice prevails and the weak are protected.
Significance of the multi-faith greetings
- Wassalamu'alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh: It's an Arabic phrase meaning "And upon you be peace, and the mercy of God and His blessings" and is used as a polite and respectful Muslim greeting.
- Shalom: It's a Hebrew word which means peace and can also be used idiomatically to say hello or goodbye.
- Om Shanti Shanti Shanti Om: In Hindu culture it translates to "Om Peace, Peace, Peace." The sacred sound 'Om' represents universal energy, and the triple repetition of 'Shanti' invokes peace in the past, present, and future.
- Namo Budaya: It's a Buddhist greeting that conveys respect and peace.