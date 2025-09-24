'India can play very important role in ending wars', says Italian PM Giorgia Meloni on sidelines of UNGA Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that India can play a key role in resolving global conflicts. Her remarks follow recent talks with PM Modi on Ukraine, the India-EU FTA, the Strategic Action Plan 2025-29, and the IMEEEC corridor.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that India can play a very important role in resolving conflicts across the world. Speaking to news agency ANI on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, Meloni remarked, "I think it can play a very important role," when asked about India's role in addressing ongoing wars. Her statement comes weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PM Meloni held a telephone conversation in which both leaders exchanged views on pressing global and regional issues.

During their recent talks, the two leaders stressed the importance of a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. PM Modi reiterated India's full support for diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war. They also reviewed the progress of the India-Italy Strategic Partnership, which covers investment, defence, security, space, science and technology, education, counter-terrorism and people-to-people ties. Both leaders also reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen this partnership under the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29.

Push for India-EU Free Trade Agreement

Prime Minister Meloni reiterated Italy's strong support for the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India–EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). She also expressed confidence in the success of the AI Impact Summit that India will host in 2026. Notably, the two leaders also agreed to boost cooperation under the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEEC) initiative and remain in close contact on further steps.

80th UNGA session

It is to be noted here that the high-level debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly commenced on Tuesday in New York, with global leaders convened to address pressing challenges. During the session, discussions were dominated by the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, along with the growing Western recognition of Palestinian statehood. This year's theme is "Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights."

Russia-Ukraine war

The Russia-Ukraine war, now well into its third year, continues to grind on with heavy casualties and widespread destruction on both sides. Russia has intensified its missile and drone strikes, targeting Ukrainian cities leading to civilian deaths, power outages and major infrastructure damage. Ukraine has responded with drone attacks deep inside Russian territory, particularly on oil refineries and energy facilities, reducing Russia's fuel export capacity and impacting global markets. The frontlines in eastern and southern Ukraine remain highly contested, with neither side gaining decisive ground. Internationally, the conflict has drawn sharp condemnation, with Western nations supplying military aid and weapons to Ukraine, while Moscow accuses NATO of prolonging the war.

(With inputs from ANI)

