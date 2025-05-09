India's Envoy to US Vinay Kwatra: 'We are at war with terrorists', slams Pakistan for backing terrorism Indian Ambassador Vinay Kwatra declared India is at war with terrorism, not Pakistan, following the Pahalgam attack, vowing justice and condemning Pakistan's support for terrorists.

New Delhi:

In the wake of the brutal Pahalgam terror attack, Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra has made a bold declaration: India is in a state of war — not with a nation, but with terrorism itself. In an interview on CNN’s The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown, Kwatra delivered a firm message that the perpetrators of the April 22 attack would be brought to justice and that India will not tolerate impunity for terrorists.

Describing the attack as one of the most “heinous” acts of terrorism in recent memory, Kwatra confirmed that 26 civilians, including a Nepali national, were killed by four Pakistan-backed terrorists. The attackers, he said, had deliberately identified and executed non-Muslim civilians, calling it a "vile, inhuman, and monstrous" act.

Operation Sindoor: A targeted military response

In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on the night of May 6–7, targeting nine terror infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The precision strikes, Kwatra said, were a "calibrated and measured" response designed to deliver accountability to those responsible.

“These weren’t random acts of aggression,” Kwatra said. “They were targeted operations against integrated terror facilities run by groups under Pakistani protection.”

Pakistan chose to escalate

Kwatra was clear that India had considered its action complete after the strikes. “From our perspective, the operation had a sense of finality,” he said. “But Pakistan chose to escalate. Now, we are duty-bound to respond.”

He emphasised that India’s conflict is with terrorists, not with the Pakistani people or religion. “This is not a war between Indian Hindus and Pakistani Muslims,” Kwatra clarified. “It is a war against the terrorists who carried out the mass killing of civilians. Our goal is justice, not vengeance.”

Pakistan's history of denial and support for terrorism

The ambassador was sharply critical of Pakistan’s response and history of shielding terrorists. “Pakistan’s default strategy is denial and obfuscation,” he said, referencing past cases such as the hiding of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He cited a recent admission by Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, who acknowledged Pakistan’s decades-long role in harbouring and weaponizing terrorist groups.

“Pakistan has again chosen to side with the terrorists,” Kwatra stated. “Instead of acting against them, they’re supporting them — and possibly even coordinating with them.”

Nuclear concerns: “Ask Pakistan”

When asked about concerns of a nuclear escalation, Kwatra said the world's primary concern should be Pakistan’s continued sponsorship of terrorism. “The world should be worried that Pakistan still supports terror,” he said. Pressed further about whether the conflict could trigger nuclear confrontation, Kwatra responded: “That’s a question for Pakistan.”

Global support for India's actions

Kwatra noted widespread international support for India’s position, particularly from U.S. lawmakers and senators. “There is strong recognition globally that India has the right to defend its citizens. Our response has been proportionate and targeted. The world understands what’s at stake when terrorism is left unchecked.”