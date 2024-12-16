11 Indians killed in Georgia's mountain resort due to carbon monoxide poisoning

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@GEORGIA GUDAURI SKI RESORT Gudauri ski resort on the Greater Caucasus Mountain Range in Georgia.

The Indian mission in Georgia confirmed that 11 Indian nationals were among the 12 people found dead at a restaurant in the mountain resort of Gudauri. As per initial reports, deaths were likely caused by carbon monoxide poisoning. Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement that no signs of injuries or signs of violence were detected in an initial inspection.

"The Embassy of India in Tbilisi is saddened to learn of the unfortunate passing of eleven Indian nationals in Gudauri, Georgia, and extends its deepest condolences to their families. The Embassy is working closely with local authorities to facilitate the prompt repatriation of the mortal remains to India. We are also in contact with the bereaved families and are committed to providing all possible support," the Indian mission in Georgia said in a statement.

What did Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs say?

Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed that the bodies of all victims were found in the bedrooms on the second floor of a restaurant in Gudauri. The victims, employees of the same Indian restaurant, are believed to have died due to carbon monoxide poisoning, likely caused by a power generator placed in a closed space near the bedrooms. Preliminary investigations suggest the generator was turned on after the power supply was cut off on Friday night.

The police have initiated an investigation under Article 116 of Georgia's Criminal Code, which covers negligent manslaughter. A forensic medical examination has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. Investigations are ongoing, with forensic experts and police actively conducting interviews with individuals connected to the case.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: US: Telangana student killed in Chicago, Indian Consulate demands strong action