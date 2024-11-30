US: Telangana student killed in Chicago, Indian Consulate demands strong action

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

The Indian Consulate in Chicago has demanded strong action against the culprits responsible for the tragic killing of a Telangana student, who was shot dead by unidentified miscreants at a gas station near Chicago in the early hours of Saturday (IST).

According to released information, the incident occurred when the Indian student, identified as Nukarapu Sai Teja, was at a gas station in Chicago at the request of a friend who had asked him to stay there for some time while he went out for work. Sai Teja, who was working part-time at the gas station, agreed to the request but was shot dead by a group of armed men during an attempted robbery.

'Preliminary information'

Based on preliminary information regarding the tragic incident, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Madhusudan Thatha stated that the deceased, Nukarapu Sai Teja, was pursuing an MBA in the US and had reportedly arrived there just three months ago.

He added that he had spoken to Sai Teja's family, who mentioned that Sai Teja was not on duty when the incident occurred but was helping a friend by staying at the gas station for some time.

A relative of the deceased student also commented on the tragedy, stating, “It is sad to know that Sai Teja was shot dead while staying on at the place of work to help a friend.”

Notably, Sai Teja's mortal remains are expected to reach India next week.

'Chicago's Indian Consulate demands immediate action'

Amid the killing of the Telangana student, the Indian Consulate in Chicago has demanded swift action against the perpetrators. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the consulate stated, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the murder of Indian student Nukarapu Sai Teja. We demand immediate action against the culprits. The consulate will extend all possible help to the family and friends of the victim.”

In the aftermath of the tragic killing, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar also expressed grief over the incident. He conveyed his condolences on the tragic loss of Sai Teja and reiterated that the Indian Consulate in Chicago is providing all possible assistance to the grieving family.



(With inputs from PTI)

READ MORE | Indian student from Telangana 'accidentally' shot himself during his birthday celebrations in US's Atlanta

READ MORE | In 2024, at least 11 Indian students either killed or died mysteriously in US I Here's a complete list