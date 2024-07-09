Tuesday, July 09, 2024
     
WATCH LIVE: PM Modi visits Atom Centre, Russia's prominent nuclear plant, with President Putin in Moscow

This visit represents a crucial moment in the longstanding alliance between India and Russia, especially in the realms of nuclear cooperation and scientific progress. Situated on the outskirts of Moscow, the Atom Centre serves as a prominent symbol of Russia's expertise in nuclear technology.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Moscow Updated on: July 09, 2024 15:52 IST
PM Modi visits Atom Centre with President Putin in Moscow, Russia
Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi visits Atom Centre in Moscow

Moscow: Prime Minister Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to Russia, has visited the Atom Centre with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. This visit marks a pivotal juncture in the enduring partnership between India and Russia, particularly in the sphere of nuclear cooperation and scientific advancement. Located on the outskirts of Moscow, the Atom Centre stands as a beacon of Russia's prowess in nuclear technology and innovation. It serves as a hub for research, development, and education in nuclear sciences, showcasing Russia's commitment to harnessing atomic energy for peaceful purposes.

It is worth mentioning both nations have a long-standing history of cooperation in the nuclear domain, dating back to the establishment of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant. This partnership has been characterised by mutual trust, technical collaboration, and joint ventures that have contributed significantly to India's energy needs and technological advancement.

 

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

