'Hindustan ne yudh nahi, Buddha dia': PM Modi to Indian community in Vienna | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian PM Narendra Modi addresses community programme in Vienna Austria

Vienna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a significant address to the Indian community in Vienna, marking a pivotal moment in bilateral relations and diaspora engagement. The event, which was held in the heart of Austria’s capital, resonated with patriotic fervour and the promise of strengthened ties between India and Austria. "This is my first visit to Austria. The enthusiasm I can see here is wonderful. After 41 years, an Indian PM has arrived here, "PM Modi said while addressing the Indian diaspora. "This wait has ended on a historic occasion. Perhaps many of you don't know that India and Austria are celebrating 75 years of their friendship..." he said.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the enduring cultural and historical connections between India and Austria, underscoring the contributions of the Indian diaspora to the socio-economic fabric of both nations. He emphasised the role of the diaspora as ambassadors of India’s rich heritage and values on the global stage.

PM Modi praises role of EVM in conducting polls in India

He also praised the role of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in conducting Lok Saha Elections, underscoring the huge population which franchised their vote. "Elections will be held after few months in Austria, while we celebrated the festival of democracy recently in India. The world's biggest election has concluded in India. Around 650 million people cast their votes in the recently concluded elections in India. This is equivalent to 65 Austrias," says PM Modi at a community programme in Vienna.

"Both countries have the habit of celebrating diversity" PM Modi in Vienna

During his address to the Indian diaspora, PM Modi mentioned that Indians in Austria show support for Austrian football with the same enthusiasm as they cheer for the Indian cricket team. "Geographically, India and Austria are located on two different ends. But there are a lot of similarities between us - democracy connects our two countries. Liberty, equality, pluralism and respect for the rule of law are our shared values. Our two societies are multicultural and multilingual," said PM Modi. "Both countries have the habit of celebrating diversity. A major medium to reflect these values is election. Austria will go to elections in a few months whereas, in India, we celebrated the festival of democracy just now...The biggest elections concluded in India," he added.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE INDIAN DIASPORA EVENT

Today, India is working towards being the best, the brightest, achieving the biggest and reaching the highest milestones.

India will celebrate 100 years of its independence in 1947 as a developed nation.

India has given Buddha to the world, not war. It means India has always given peace and prosperity to the world: PM Modi in Austria.

In recent elections, 650 million people voted and results were declared within hours. It is the power of our electoral democracy.

Our shared values are liberty, equality, pluralism and respect for the rule of law. Our societies are multicultural and multilingual.

India and Austria are geographically on two different ends, but we have many similarities.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.