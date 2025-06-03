India-US relationship 'very personal', time of great opportunity for both countries: Usha Vance Responding to a question on her perspective about the relationship between the two countries, Vance said that the ties between india and US has "ebbed and flowed at times".

New Delhi:

United States Second Lady Usha Vance has described the India-US relationship as “very personal” for her stressing that this is a time of “great opportunity” for ties between the two nations whose relationship has "ebbed and flowed at times".

Speaking during a fireside chat here at the eighth edition of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit, Vance said, "It is a very personal relationship because I have family members who are in India, and I have many family members here in the United States, and I did grow up visiting India and visiting those family members.”

"So that's always been a relationship that I've personally thought of as very important," she said at the event attended by prominent government, business and community leaders from India and the US.

Time of great opportunity: Usha Vance

Responding to a question on her perspective about the relationship between the two countries, Vance said, "This is a time of great opportunity. And I think if my husband were here, he'd say the same thing. Obviously, the United States and India - the relationship has ebbed and flowed at times.”