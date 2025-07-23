India slams Pakistan at UNSC: 'Steeped in fanaticism and terrorism, a serial borrower from IMF' Permanent Representative of India to the UN in New York, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said the Indian Sub-Continent offers a stark contrast in terms of progress, prosperity and development models.

New York:

India on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), with Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish slamming Islamabad for its continued support for cross-border terrorism and referencing the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.

Pakistan offers a stark contrast in terms of progress, prosperity

Addressing the UNSC, Permanent Representative of India to the UN in New York, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said the Indian Sub-Continent offers a stark contrast in terms of progress, prosperity and development models. He said at the other extreme is Pakistan, steeped in fanaticism and terrorism, and a serial borrower from the IMF."

"I am also constrained to respond to the remarks made by the representative of Pakistan. The Indian Sub Continent offers a stark contrast in terms of progress, prosperity and development models. On the one hand, there is India which is a mature democracy, a surging economy and a pluralistic and inclusive society. At the other extreme is Pakistan, steeped in fanaticism and terrorism, and a serial borrower from the IMF. As we debate promoting international peace and security, it is essential to recognise that there are some fundamental principles which need to be universally respected. One of them is zero tolerance for terrorism. It ill behoves a member of the Council to offer homilies while indulging in practices that are unacceptable to the international community,” Parvathaneni Harish said.

He told a UN Security Council meeting presided over by Pakistan that there should be a “serious cost” to nations who foment cross-border terrorism, as it described the neighbouring country as a “serial borrower” steeped in “fanaticism”.

India at UN says there should zero tolerance for terrorism

“As we debate promoting international peace and security, it is essential to recognise that there are some fundamental principles which need to be universally respected. One of them is zero tolerance for terrorism,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said.

Harish delivered the national statement on Tuesday at the UN Security Council high-level open debate on ‘Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and Peaceful Settlement of Disputes’ held under Pakistan’s presidency of the 15-nation Council for July.

Ishaq Dar raises Jammu and Kashmir issue at UNSC

Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar presided over the open debate that was also addressed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

In his remarks to the debate in his national capacity, Dar raked the issue of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the Indus Waters Treaty.

In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, India decided that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 would be held in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. Turkiye also made a reference to Jammu and Kashmir in its statement at the open debate.

Giving a strong response to Dar’s remarks, Harish said that the Indian sub-continent offers a “stark contrast" in terms of progress, prosperity and development models.

“On the one hand, there is India, which is a mature democracy, a surging economy and a pluralistic and inclusive society. At the other extreme is Pakistan, steeped in fanaticism and terrorism, and a serial borrower from the IMF (International Monetary Fund).

IMF offers $ 1 billion to Pakistan

In May this year, the IMF had approved disbursement of about one billion dollars to Pakistan under Extended Fund Facility (EFF), bringing total disbursements under the arrangement to about USD 2.1 billion.

In his statement in the UNSC chamber, Harish spoke about the Pahalgam terror attack for which The Resistance Front, a front for Pakistan-based terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, had claimed responsibility.

Harish says future trajectory of UN under debate

Parvathaneni Harish, said, "The future trajectory of UN peacekeeping operations is under serious debate. At the same time, Peacebuilding has also acquired greater salience in discussions. Regional organisations, for instance, the African Union, have also engaged appropriately, while dealing with disputes among their member states. On the question of Peaceful settlement of disputes, Chapter VI of the UN Charter begins by a recognition that it is the ‘parties to a dispute’ who must first of all seek a solution by peaceful means of their own choice. National ownership and consent of parties are central to any efforts to achieve peaceful resolution of conflicts..."

Also Read:

'Will crush your economy if you keep buying Russian oil': US senator sends stern warning to India and China