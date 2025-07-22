'Will crush your economy if you keep buying Russian oil': US senator sends stern warning to India and China Graham had previously introduced a bill proposing 500 per cent tariffs on imports from countries that continue to engage in trade with Russia, including India and China.

Washington:

US Senator Lindsey Graham has warned that US President Donald Trump will impose harsh tariffs on countries continuing to purchase Russian oil, including India, China, and Brazil. Citing the ongoing war in Ukraine, Graham said the Trump administration was considering a 100 per cent tariff on oil-related imports that support Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military campaign.

Graham had earlier introduced a bill proposing 500 per cent tariffs on imports from nations that continue trading with Russia.

US senator's warning to India

"Trump is going to impose tariffs on people that buy Russian oil, China, India, and Brazil," Graham said in an interview with Fox News. "Here's what I would tell China, India, and Brazil: If you keep buying cheap Russian oil to allow this war to continue, we’re going to tear up the hell out of you, and we’re going to crush your economy," he said.

He claimed these three nations are responsible for about 80 per cent of Russia’s crude exports, effectively financing its war against Ukraine. “What you are doing is blood money," he added. "Putin is not going to stop until somebody makes him stop."

Graham’s message to Putin

In a direct message to the Russian President, Graham stated, “The game has changed when it comes to you, President Putin. You have played President Trump at your own peril. You made a major league mistake, and your economy is going to continue to be crushed.”

He accused Putin of trying to resurrect the former Soviet Union by “invading countries that do not belong to him.” Referring to Ukraine’s decision in the 1990s to give up nuclear weapons in exchange for Russia’s promise to respect its sovereignty, Graham said, “Putin broke that promise.”

The statements from Graham reflect growing frustration within the Trump administration over Putin’s unwillingness to end the war. Trump had earlier pledged to bring the conflict to an end on the first day of his second term, but nearly seven months into his presidency, Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities have escalated.

Last week, Trump announced a new military aid package for Ukraine and threatened 100 percent “secondary tariffs” on buyers of Russian oil if a peace agreement is not reached within 50 days.

NATO chief sings Trump's tunes

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also issued a stern warning to countries doing business with Moscow. “My encouragement to these three countries… please make the phone call to Vladimir Putin and tell him that he has to get serious about peace talks, because otherwise this will slam back on Brazil, on India, and on China in a massive way,” Rutte said.

India calls out double standards

India responded to the remarks from NATO and Senator Graham by cautioning against what it described as “double standards.” The Indian Foreign Ministry stated, “We have seen reports on the subject and are closely following the developments. Let me reiterate that securing the energy needs of our people is understandably an overriding priority for us.”

Even on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs called out double standards over the US warning of tariffs on Russian trade partners. "We have been very clear that insofar as energy security is concerned, it is the highest priority of the government of India to provide energy security for the people of India, and we will do what we need to do with regard to that. On energy-related issues itself, also, as we have said previously, it is important not to have double standards and to have a clear-eyed perception of what the global situation is insofar as the broader energy market is concerned...We do understand that there is an important and serious security issue that is confronting Europe, but the rest of the world is also there. It is also dealing with issues that are existential for the rest of the world, and I think it's important to keep balance and perspective when talking about these issues," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.