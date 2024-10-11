PM Modi showcases India's rich culture in Laos, presents his counterparts with state-of-the-art gifts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi's gifts to his counterpart in Laos

Vientiane (Laos): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, met his counterparts from several countries including Japan, New Zealand, Thailand and others in Laos's Vientiane where he presented culture-riched gifts. The meetings came on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit.

PM Modi's gift for the President of Laos: Serene Enlightenment: Vintage Brass Buddha with Mina Work

During his meeting with Laos President, Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Modi "Serene Enlightenment: Vintage Brass Buddha with Mina Work". Crafted by skilled artisans from Tamil Nadu, the piece embodies the essence of South Indian craftsmanship and Buddhist philosophy. The statue has been crafted from brass, a popular material in South Indian art for its durability and smooth finish.

PM Modi's gift to Laos President's spouse: Patan Patola Scarf in Sadeli Box

Image Source : INDIA TVPatan Patola Scarf in Sadeli Box

The (Double Ikat) Patan Patola textile woven by the Salvi family in the Patan area of Northern Gujarat is so well crafted that it becomes a feast of colours, with the front and the back being indistinguishable. Patola is a term derived from the Sanskrit word "Pattu" meaning silk fabric and can be traced back to ancient times.

The Patan Patola is packed in a ‘Sadeli’ box, which in itself is a decorative piece. The art of Sadeli inlay has a rich history dating back several centuries. It is believed to have originated in Surat, Gujarat. Sadeli is a highly skilled woodcraft. It involves precisely cutting geometric patterns on wooden articles. Through their intricate designs and meticulous inlay work, they serve as tangible reminders of a bygone era and continue to captivate admirers with their timeless beauty.

Prime Minister Modi is in Laos on a two-day visit to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.

