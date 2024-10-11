PM Modi stern message at ASEAN Summit, says terrorism serious challenge to global peace | LIVE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Minister Narendra Modi at the ASEAN Summit in Vientiane

Vientiane: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the ASEAN Summit in Vientiane on Thursday, emphasised the urgent need for peace and stability in regions experiencing conflict, particularly in Eurasia and West Asia. "The conflicts going on in different parts of the world are having the most negative impact on the countries of the Global South," highlighting the disproportionate effects of global unrest on developing nations.

The Prime Minister reiterated his earlier stance on war when he said "This is not an era of war". "I come from the land of Buddha, and I have repeatedly said that this is not the era of war. Solutions to problems cannot come from the battlefield," he added.

The Prime Minister underscored that countries must respect sovereignty, territorial integrity and international laws. He said India's eagerness to contribute in every possible way to resolve the ongoing conflicts.

"It is necessary to respect sovereignty, territorial integrity and international laws. Keeping a humanitarian approach, dialogue and diplomacy will have to be given priority. Fulfilling the responsibility of Vishwabhadhu, India will continue to contribute in every possible way in this direction," he noted.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.