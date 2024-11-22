PM Modi's 5-day diplomatic blitz: 31 bilateral meetings in a whirlwind of global engagements

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI/X PM Modi held multiple bilateral meetings during his three-nation visit.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a hectic schedule in the past five days where he participated in at least 31 bilateral meetings and informal interactions with global leaders during his three-nation foreign visit. According to the statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, he held a bilateral meeting in Nigeria and ten bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil. Thereafter, during the visit to Guyana, he held at least nine bilateral meetings.

In Nigeria, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with the President of Nigeria. In Brazil, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with leaders of Brazil, Indonesia, Portugal, Italy, Norway, France, the UK, Chile, Argentina and Australia.



Amongst the 10 bilateral meetings in Brazil, this was the first meeting of PM Modi with five leaders: Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia; Luis Montenegro, PM of Portugal; Keir Starmer, PM of the UK; Gabriel Boric, President of Chile and Javier Milei, President of Argentina.

In Brazil, PM also had informal interactions and pull aside meetings with leaders of Singapore, South Korea, Egypt, USA and Spain and with the heads and executives of various international organisations like Ursula von der Leyen, European Union; Antonio Guterres, United Nations; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, World Trade Organization; Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organisation; and Kristalina Georgieva and Gita Gopinath, IMF. In Guyana, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with leaders of Guyana, Dominica, Bahamas, Trinidad & Tobago, Suriname, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada and St. Lucia.

The prime minister reached Nigeria on Sunday, marking the first trip to the West African country by an Indian prime minister in 17 years. There he held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the Indian community. During his visit, he was conferred with Nigeria's national award, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), making him the second foreign dignitary to receive the distinction.

From Nigeria, Modi travelled to Brazil to attend the G20 Summit, where he met global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. During his visit, PM Modi was also conferred the country's highest award -- ‘The Order of Excellence’ -- by Guyanese President Irfaan Ali. He also addressed a Special Session of Parliament of Guyana and later in the day spoke at a community programme.

