'Russia will never dare to tell India how to deal with China...': Kremlin on Putin's role in border issue

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Vladimir Putin with PM Modi and President Xi Jinping at BRICS Summit in Kazan

Moscow: India achieved a big diplomatic victory in Russia's Kazan after years of negotiations on border issues with China. The issue seemed resolved when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting last month on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Since then, there have been speculations about whether Moscow had played any role in mediating talks between the two nuclear countries.

Although the Kremlin did not clarify whether it had played any role, spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said,"Russia values its relationship with both India and China. When Russia says the multipolar world, it means it. Russia does not interfere in regional affairs and neither should America". He, however, added, "Russia will never dare to tell India how to deal with China and we will never dare to tell China how to deal with India".

"Every country is doing what is more profitable"

"...We have no doubt that India respects Russia and India values ​​cooperation with Russia. But at the same time, we also understand very well that India is a sovereign country. India is searching for benefits in every possible direction and we understand that... Every country is sovereign, every country is doing what is more profitable for it and every country cooperates with those whom they consider necessary for themselves, not by fulfilling the order of a third country, I will openly name it, by fulfilling the order of the United States," said Peskov.

"Yes, we are increasing our cooperation in various fields, and we are well aware, and we understand this, that India is facing unprecedented pressure coming from the United States. The United States is trying to dictate to Indian banks what they have to do and what they should not do. Is this not an attempt to introduce a new colonial system or not? We think it is. But I have no doubt that together we will get rid of those unpardonable pressures," he added.

PM Modi, Xi Jinping bilateral talks

In their first structured talks in nearly five years, PM Modi and Xi also instructed the revival of the stalled Special Representatives' dialogue mechanism on the boundary question at an early date, holding that it can play a critical role in the maintenance of peace and tranquillity along the frontier. The two leaders underlined the need to progress bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, enhance strategic communication and explore cooperation to address developmental challenges, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Following the talks, PM Modi posted on 'X': "India-China relations are important for the people of our countries, and for regional and global peace and stability. Mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity will guide bilateral relations."

The diplomatic development was seen as a big achievement of New Delhi.

Putin to visit India soon

Meanwhile, Peskov confirmed Putin will visit India and the dates for his trip will be announced soon. Peskov said that the preparations are underway to finalise the final dates. As of now, New Delhi has not responded to the media reports. "I hope soon we'll work out the precise dates of his visit... Of course, after two visits of Prime Minister Modi to Russia, now we have a visit of President to India, so we're looking forward to it...", Peskov said.

The visit of Putin was announced on the same day when Ukraine marked 1,000 days since Russia’s full-scale invasion. Earlier last month, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, he invited the President to visit India next year for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

Also Read: Putin's BIG decision on nuclear weapons: 5 scenarios when Russia can use nuke against Ukraine | READ MORE