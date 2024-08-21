'Will share perspectives on peaceful resolution of Ukraine conflict': PM Modi ahead of Ukraine visit

Follow us on Image Source : AP Prime Minister Narendra Modi

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a three-day visit to Central European countries on Wednesday, the leader said he is looking forward to the opportunity to strengthen bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on a peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict. "Today, I am embarking on an Official visit to the Republic of Poland and Ukraine. I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine. I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on the peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict. As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region," he said shortly before departing to the European nation.

