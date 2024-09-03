PM Modi visits iconic mosque, meets Indian diaspora in Brunei; next stop Singapore | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with members of the Indian diaspora, in Brunei.

Bandar Seri Begawan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, arrived in Brunei on the first leg of his two-nation trip, during which he had a busy schedule-- from unveiling an Indian High Commission to visiting a mosque. On Wednesday, he is slated to hold talks with the country's top leadership. Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister to travel to Brunei on a bilateral visit, said he was looking forward to his meetings with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and other members of the royal family to advance the historical relationship to new heights. "Landed in Brunei Darussalam. Looking forward to strong ties between our nations, especially in boosting commercial and cultural linkages. I thank Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah for welcoming me at the airport," Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi gets grand welcome in Brunei

As a special gesture, Prime Minister Modi was received by Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah at the airport. Modi was accorded a warm welcome and given a guard of honour at the airport. "PM @narendramodi alights in Brunei to a ceremonial welcome. Warmly received by Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X. "This visit is special as it is the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian PM and is taking place as the two countries are celebrating 40 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year," Jaiswal added.

The prime minister expressed confidence in advancing India's historical ties with Brunei Darussalam and deepening its strategic partnership with Singapore during his three-day visit to the two countries.

PM Modi inaugurates new chancery premises of Indian High Commission in Brunei

Later in the day, he inaugurated the new chancery premises of the Indian High Commission in Brunei, terming it as indicative of stronger ties between the two countries. "Delighted to inaugurate the new Chancery of the High Commission of India, indicative of our stronger ties with Brunei Darussalam. This will also be serving our diaspora," Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X.

"Reinforcing India-Brunei ties. PM @narendramodi inaugurated the Chancery building of Indian High Commission in Bandar Seri Begawan by unveiling a commemorative plaque," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Modi "lit a lamp and unveiled a plaque," inaugurating the new chancery premises, which embodies a "profound sense of Indianness, masterfully integrating traditional motifs and lush tree plantations", the MEA said in a press release. The use of elegant claddings and durable Kota stones further enhances its aesthetic appeal, harmoniously blending classic and contemporary elements, it said. "The design not only pays homage to India’s rich cultural heritage but also creates a tranquil and inviting atmosphere," it said.

Modi also interacted with the members of the vibrant Indian diaspora in Brunei who were part of the ceremony, appreciating their contribution as a "living bridge" between the two countries and strengthening bilateral ties. "The contribution of Indian doctors and teachers to the growth and development of Brunei’s healthcare and education sectors has been well acknowledged," the release said. The first phase of Indians arriving in Brunei started with the discovery of oil in the 1920s. Currently, approximately 14,000 Indians are residing in Brunei.

PM Modi visits iconic Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Brunei

In the evening, PM Modi visited Brunei's iconic Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque built by the father of the current Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. "Went to the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Brunei," Modi said in a post on X. The prime minister was received by Minister of Religious Affairs Pehin Dato Ustaz Awang Badaruddin at the mosque, where he also watched a video depicting its history. Minister of Health Mohammad Isham was also present.

The mosque is named after Omar Ali Saifuddien III, the 28th Sultan of Brunei (father of the current Sultan, who also initiated its construction), and was completed in 1958. A gathering of Indian community members was also present to greet the prime minister.

PM Modi to visit Singapore

On Wednesday, PM Modi will visit Singapore at the invitation of Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. "The leaders will review the progress of the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA said. During his visit, the prime Minister will call on Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and interact with the Singaporean leadership. He will also meet business leaders from Singapore.

These visits will further strengthen India's cooperation with Brunei and Singapore both bilaterally and within the regional and multilateral frameworks, the MEA said. Jaiswal, during the briefing, also spoke about the India Singapore ministerial roundtable, first held in 2022 and then in 2024, in which four Indian ministers participated. The ties between India and Singapore are deep, and after the roundtable, they have "deepened and strengthened", and the prime minister's visit seeks to further strengthen the relationship, the MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

