India 'paying price' for 'supporting' Putin: US Senator on Trump tariffs

Washington:

US Senator Lindsey Olin Graham on Thursday (local time) hit out at India for buying Russian oil and said that New Delhi is 'paying the price' for supporting President Vladimir Putin amid the Ukraine war. In an 'X' (formerly Twitter) post, Graham also took a dig at China and Brazil, and warned other countries against such a move.

"India, China, Brazil and others who prop up Putin’s war machine by buying cheap Russian oil: How do you feel right now that your purchases have resulted in innocent civilians, including children, being killed?" the Senator from South Carolina said. "India is experiencing the cost of supporting Putin. To the rest, you will soon too."

US's criticism of India for buying Russian oil

The US has openly criticised India for its move to buy Russian oil. The Trump administration had also imposed 50 per cent sanctions on most Indian products, barring a few. Earlier, President Donald Trump announced his decision to impose 25 per cent tariffs on India, but imposed an additional 25 per cent levy, taking the total tariffs on the country to 50 per cent.

India has repeatedly defended its decision to buy Russian oil, citing the example of other nations, including the European Union (EU). In a statement, the government has called Trump's move 'unjustifiable and unreasonable', and said that India would continue to protect its national interests.

Sanctions to have 'short-term' impact: Govt

Amidst all the row over tariffs, the Union Commerce & Industry Ministry said on Thursday that the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration will only have a 'short-term' impact on Indian exports, particularly in sectors such as textiles, chemicals, and machinery, asserting that the long-term effect on overall trade and GDP will remain limited.

"It is understood that 50 per cent tariffs are going to impact trade, especially the sectors on which tariffs are there. They will suffer some trade loss in the US. There will be an impact on textiles, chemicals, machinery, etc. for the short run, but it will not be a very long-term loss," a senior Commerce Ministry official told news agency ANI.