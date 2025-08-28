Message to Trump? Xi, Putin and Kim to unite during Chinese military parade This is expected to be Kim's first international visit in nearly six years. China remains North Korea's biggest trading partner. Russia is also considered to be a close ally of the two, and Pyongyang reportedly had even provided troops to Moscow for the Ukraine war.

Beijing:

In what could be seen as a message to the United States (US), North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, will attend a military parade in Beijing next week, the Chinese foreign ministry has informed. The parade is a part of China's celebration to mark the 80th anniversary of its war against Japan and the end of World War II.

Both Kim and Putin will be among the 26 leaders who will attend the 70-minute victory parade on September 3.

Significance of Kim's visit to China

Though the North Korean government is yet to confirm his participation, this is expected to be Kim's first international visit in nearly six years. China remains North Korea's biggest trading partner. Russia is also considered to be a close ally of the two, and Pyongyang reportedly had even provided troops to Moscow for the Ukraine war.

Notably, US President Donald Trump had also recently shown interest in meeting Kim. However, North Korean leader's visit to China could be a diplomatic victory for it, as Beijing tries to show the US it holds the geopolitical influence over this region.

Solidarity between China, Russia

Hong Lei, assistant foreign minister of China, said Putin's attendance at the military parade shows "the high level of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era and declares the unity and solidarity between China and Russia".

"Facing an international landscape fraught with both change and turmoil, China and Russia, as founding members of the UN and permanent members of the Security Council, will continue to uphold the authority of the United Nations and international fairness and justice," he added.

Beside Putin and Kim, who will all attend the parade?

Apart from Putin and Ki, the parade will be attended by Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko, Iran's President Masoud Pezashkian, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and the United Nations (to be represented by Under-Secretary-General Li Junhua).