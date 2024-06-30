EAM Jaishankar meets Qatar's PM in Doha, reviews bilateral relationship

Follow us on Image Source : X/ DRSJAISHANKAR EAM S Jaishankar meets Qatar PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani

On his one-day state visit to Qatar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met peninsular Arab country’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha and reviewed bilateral relationship, emphasising political, trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and people-to-people ties.

MEA Jaishankar also exchanged views on regional and global issues with Sheikh Mohammed. Notably, Sheikh Mohammad also holds the portfolio of Foreign Minister. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Delighted to meet PM and FM of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha this afternoon. Conveyed the greetings and warm wishes of PM Narendra Modi to H.H. The Amir and him."

He added, "Reviewed our bilateral relationship focusing on political, trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and people-to-people ties. Exchanged views on regional and global issues. Appreciate his sharing insights on the Gaza situation."

Pitching for better relations between both countries, S Jaishankar said, "Look forward to the further enhancement of India-Qatar relations and continued dialogue on issues of mutual interest."

Release of ex-Indian Navy personnel

The visit comes four-and-half months after Doha released eight former Indian Navy personnel. The former officials were sentenced to death after being arrested in August 2022. They were accused of spying on Qatar’s submarine program on behalf of Israel. Earlier in the day, the External Affairs Minister was received at the airport by Chief of Protocol Ibrahim Fakhroo.

A day ahead of his visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the visit would "enable both sides to review various aspects of bilateral relations, including political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural and people-to-people as well as the regional and international issues of mutual interest."

This is the second visit by any Indian leader to Qatar this year. Earlier in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Doha and held discussions with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. "India and Qatar share historic and friendly relations which are marked by regular exchange of high-level visits," the MEA said.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | EAM Jaishankar arrives in Qatar, set to meet PM Al Thani months after ex-navy officials freed