EAM Jaishankar arrives in Qatar, set to meet PM Al Thani months after ex-navy officials freed

EAM S Jaishankar arrives in Doha on a day-long official visit.

Doha: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived on Sunday on a day-long official visit during which he will hold talks with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani with a focus on exploring ways to expand bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, investment and energy. Jaishankar's visit comes four-and-half months after Qatar released eight former Indian Navy personnel, who were sentenced to death after being arrested in August 2022. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said seven of them returned to India and that India appreciates the decision by the Amir of Qatar to enable the release and home-coming of the Indians.

“EAM arrives in Doha on a day-long official visit. Received at the Airport by Chief of Protocol HE Mr Ibrahim Fakhroo,” the Indian Embassy in Qatar said in a post X. During the visit, Jaishankar will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, who also holds the portfolio as Foreign Minister.

The visit would "enable both sides to review various aspects of bilateral relations, including political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural and people-to-people as well as the regional and international issues of mutual interest," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in New Delhi on Saturday.

It is expected that Jaishankar and Al Thani would also deliberate on the overall situation in West Asia against the backdrop of Israel's continuing military offensives in Gaza. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Qatar from February 14 to 15 and held discussions with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. "India and Qatar share historic and friendly relations which are marked by regular exchange of high-level visits," the MEA said.

