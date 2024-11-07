India cancels consular camps after Canada conveys inability to provide 'minimum security protection'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Consular camp in Canada

Ottawa: The Consulate General of India in Toronto, Canada has cancelled some of the scheduled consular camps after the the security agencies conveyed their "inability to provide minimum security protection" to the community camp organisers.

In the post it was noted, "In view of the security agencies conveying their inability to provide minimum security protection to the community camp organizers, the Consulate has decided to cancel some of the scheduled consular camps". The announcement by the Consulate comes merely days after violent disruption orchestrated by anti-India extremists was seen when the Indian consulate had co-organised a consular camp outside the Hindi Sabha Temple in Brampton, near Toronto. India registered its protest from the highest echelons with Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressing anguish over the incident.

Violent attack on Hindu temple in Canada

The Indian High Commission issued a Press Statement after the violent attacks in Brampton. "The High Commission of India in Ottawa and Consulate General of India in Vancouver and Toronto have organised consular camps for the benefit and ease of local life certificate beneficiaries. One account of the prevailing security situation in Canada, the Canadian authorities had been requested well in advance to provide strong security measures for these events, which constitute routine consular work". The High Commission had also said, "It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine consular work being organised by our consulates with the fullest cooperation of local co-organisers. We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organised in the first place".

Earlier, there were also attempts to disrupt similar camps held in Vancouver and Surrey on November 2 and 3. The Indian High Commission had stated previously, "In light of these incidents, and with the continued threats posed to the Indian diplomats and officials, local venue organisers as well as local attendees, organization of further scheduled consular camps will be contingent on security arrangements made for them by local authorities". The diplomatic riff between India and Canada has seen Canada violating various international norms such as the Vienna Convention, and subjecting Indian diplomats to surveillance against which the Ministry of External Affairs had lodged a formal protest with the Canadian government.

