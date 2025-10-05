14 killed as incessant rain causes landslides in Nepal; rescue operations hit by bad weather The Nepal Army has sent a helicopter for rescue operations and troops have been deployed in the affected areas. However, rescue operations have been hampered due to the inclement weather.

Kathmandu:

At least 14 people have died in landslides caused by heavy rainfall in eastern Nepal's Koshi Province since Saturday night. Police reported that five people lost their lives in Manebhanjyang of Suryodaya Municipality in Ilam district, while nine others were killed in the areas of Pategaun, Mansebung, Deuma, Dhusuni, Ratmate, and Ghosang.

The monsoon is currently active in five of Nepal's seven provinces: Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini.

Nepal Army deploys troops

The Nepal Army has deployed troops and sent a helicopter for rescue operations, but efforts are being hampered by the adverse weather conditions. They have been deployed to evacuate residents from floodplains within Kathmandu valley as rivers continue to swell following heavy downpours and warnings of further rainfall.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology reported rising water levels in the Bagmati, Hanumante, Manohara, Dhobi Khola, Bishnumati, Nakkhu, and Balkhu rivers. Authorities warned that flooding could reach roadside areas and enter settlements. Residents and motorists were urged to avoid travelling along riverbanks due to the risk of inundation.

Forecasts indicate a very high risk of flooding and landslides in several districts, including Sunsari, Udaypur, Saptari, Siraha, Dhanusha, Mahottari, Sarlahi, Rautahat, Bara, Parsa, Sindhuli, Dolakha, Ramechhap, Sindhupalchok, Kavrepalanchok, Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Makwanpur, and Chitwan.

Nepal had earlier braced for an above-average monsoon this year, but the rainfall pattern has shifted. The monsoon season usually runs from June to the end of September, but reactivation has triggered downpours even during the withdrawal phase.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has predicted that around two million (1,997,731) people from 457,145 households could be affected by monsoon-related disasters this year.

(With agencies input)

