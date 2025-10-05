Himachal Pradesh weather: Heavy rain, hailstorm and thunderstorm expected, IMD issues orange alert for Oct 6 Himachal Pradesh weather: Alongside the orange alert, a yellow warning was also issued for the remaining areas of the state. This advisory signals moderately severe weather conditions, with forecasts of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Shimla:

After a dry spell following the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon at the end of September, Himachal Pradesh is set to experience a fresh bout of rainfall starting October 5 (Sunday). The state’s meteorological department has issued a series of alerts due to the anticipated severe weather conditions that will affect various regions across Himachal Pradesh.

Orange alert for October 6: Hailstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds predicted

On Saturday (October 40, the Shimla-based meteorological station issued an orange alert for October 6 (Monday), warning residents in several districts to prepare for hazardous weather conditions. According to the alert, heavy to very heavy rain, hailstorms, thunderstorms, and lightning will be accompanied by gusty winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour (kmph).

The districts affected by the orange alert include-

Chamba

Kangra

Kullu

Mandi

Sirmaur

Lahaul and Spiti

These districts are expected to experience the worst of the weather conditions on October 6, with localised flash flooding, landslides, and disruptions in daily life being possible. Travelers in these areas should remain cautious and stay updated on weather developments.

Yellow alert issued for October 5 and 7: Widespread rainfall expected

In addition to the orange alert, a yellow warning was issued for the rest of the state. The yellow alert indicates less severe but still impactful weather, with heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph across 12 districts on October 5.

The affected districts include Una, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Kinnaur, and Lahaul and Spiti.

The yellow warning extends further to these same regions for October 7 (Tuesday), but with relatively lighter rain. However, officials are advising people to remain vigilant as the weather can change rapidly.

Rainfall predictions: A mixed bag of showers

The Met Office forecasts a variety of rainfall intensities across the state for the next few days. October 6 and 7 will witness light to moderate rains in most parts of Himachal Pradesh, with a few spells of heavy rain in certain places. Areas experiencing heavy showers could also face the risk of hail and thunderstorms. On October 7 and 8, the intensity of rainfall will reduce, but some places will still see intermittent heavy showers.

Dry weather on October 4: High temperatures persist

Despite the upcoming wet spell, the weather remained largely dry across Himachal Pradesh on October 4, with a few districts registering temperatures above normal. The maximum temperature across the state stayed 2-3°C above the usual levels, which is unusual for this time of year.

Una and Seobagh recorded the highest temperatures, both reaching 34°C, while Neri and Bilaspur followed closely with highs of 33°C. Other notable temperatures include Dharamshala (28.1°C), Shimla (22.6°C), and Manali (22.5°C). There was no significant change in the minimum temperatures, but the heat persisted throughout the day.

Safety tips for locals and tourists

The upcoming weather conditions are expected to bring disruptions, especially in hilly and remote areas. Authorities have urged residents and visitors to stay safe by taking the following precautions-

Avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas, especially in high-altitude and landslide-prone zones.

Secure outdoor objects that might be blown away by strong winds.

Be cautious near rivers and streams, as heavy rain can cause flash floods and increase water levels.

Stay indoors during thunderstorms and avoid using electrical appliances to prevent lightning strikes.

A changing weather pattern

Himachal Pradesh is bracing for a dramatic shift in weather as a fresh spell of heavy rain, hail, and thunderstorms is expected to bring temporary disruption. While the immediate impact of the rain may be felt in the coming days, the situation will improve slightly by October 8 (Wednesday). Residents and tourists should stay informed through official channels and take appropriate safety measures to deal with the unpredictable weather.