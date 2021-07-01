Thursday, July 01, 2021
     
  4. IN PICS: Xi Jinping takes firm line as China Communist Party marks centenary celebrations

IN PICS: Xi Jinping takes firm line as China Communist Party marks centenary celebrations

China’s Communist Party is marking the 100th anniversary of its founding with speeches and grand displays intended to showcase economic progress and social stability to justify its iron grip on political power that it shows no intention of relaxing. 

Beijing Published on: July 01, 2021 12:33 IST
Chinese President and party leader Xi Jinping delivers a
Image Source : AP.

Chinese President and party leader Xi Jinping delivers a speech at a ceremony marking centenary of the ruling Communist Party in Beijing.

China will not allow itself to be bullied and anyone who tries will face “broken heads and bloodshed in front of the iron Great Wall of the 1.4 billion Chinese people,” President Xi Jinping said at a mass gathering Thursday to mark the centenary of the ruling Communist Party.

China Communist Party, centenary celebrations, Xi Jinping, CCP, Great Wall of China, China, Mao Zed

Image Source : AP.

Helicopters fly over Chinese flags at Tiananmen Square in the formation of "100" during a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling CCP.

China Communist Party, centenary celebrations, Xi Jinping, CCP, Great Wall of China, China, Mao Zed

Image Source : AP.

Balloons float over attendees waving Chinese flags during a ceremony at Tiananmen Square.

China Communist Party, centenary celebrations, Xi Jinping, CCP, Great Wall of China, China, Mao Zed

Image Source : AP.

Xi Jinping stands above a large portrait of the late leader Mao Zedong during 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling CCP. 

China Communist Party, centenary celebrations, Xi Jinping, CCP, Great Wall of China, China, Mao Zed

Image Source : AP.

A military band rehearses for a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

 

CHINA CENTENARY CELEBRATIONS

Image Source : AP.

A cameraman works near surveillance cameras on top of National Museum overlooking Tiananmen Square during a ceremony.

China Communist Party, centenary celebrations, Xi Jinping, CCP, Great Wall of China, China, Mao Zed

Image Source : AP.

A screen shows Chinese President speak during a ceremony to mark 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling CCP. 

 

China Communist Party, centenary celebrations, Xi Jinping, CCP, Great Wall of China, China, Mao Zed

Image Source : AP.

A large video screen outside a shopping mall shows Xi Jinping gesturing as he speaks during an event to commemorate 100th anniversary of CCP. 

China Communist Party, centenary celebrations, Xi Jinping, CCP, Great Wall of China, China, Mao Zed

Image Source : AP.

Chinese flags are waved during a rehearsal for a ceremony to mark 100th anniversary of the founding of ruling CCP. 

 

 

