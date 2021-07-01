IN PICS: Xi Jinping takes firm line as China Communist Party marks centenary celebrations

Follow us on Image Source : AP. Chinese President and party leader Xi Jinping delivers a speech at a ceremony marking centenary of the ruling Communist Party in Beijing.

China will not allow itself to be bullied and anyone who tries will face “broken heads and bloodshed in front of the iron Great Wall of the 1.4 billion Chinese people,” President Xi Jinping said at a mass gathering Thursday to mark the centenary of the ruling Communist Party.

Image Source : AP. Helicopters fly over Chinese flags at Tiananmen Square in the formation of "100" during a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling CCP.

Image Source : AP. Balloons float over attendees waving Chinese flags during a ceremony at Tiananmen Square.

Image Source : AP. Xi Jinping stands above a large portrait of the late leader Mao Zedong during 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling CCP.

Image Source : AP. A military band rehearses for a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

Image Source : AP. A cameraman works near surveillance cameras on top of National Museum overlooking Tiananmen Square during a ceremony.

Image Source : AP. A screen shows Chinese President speak during a ceremony to mark 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling CCP.

Image Source : AP. A large video screen outside a shopping mall shows Xi Jinping gesturing as he speaks during an event to commemorate 100th anniversary of CCP.

Image Source : AP. Chinese flags are waved during a rehearsal for a ceremony to mark 100th anniversary of the founding of ruling CCP.

