'Came to kill Imran Khan because...': Attacker who opened gunfire tells on camera

Imran Khan attacked: The attacker who opened fire towards the container of the former Pakistan Prime Minister during his long march said that he wanted to kill Khan because he was misleading the people.

The attacker was held by the people who were present at the rally.

Imran Khan was shot in his legs but he's in stable condition. However, 1 PTI member and 9 other people were injured in the attack, reports said.

According to Pakistan's Geo News, the attacker said on camera, "Came to kill Imran Khan because he was misleading people."

