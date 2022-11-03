Thursday, November 03, 2022
     
'Came to kill Imran Khan because...': Attacker who opened gunfire tells on camera

Imran Khan attacked: The attacker said he had come to kill Imran Khan because he was misleading people.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: November 03, 2022 19:18 IST
Man who opened fire in Imran Khan's rally.
Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV Man who opened fire in Imran Khan's rally.

Imran Khan attacked: The attacker who opened fire towards the container of the former Pakistan Prime Minister during his long march said that he wanted to kill Khan because he was misleading the people.

The attacker was held by the people who were present at the rally.

Imran Khan was shot in his legs but he's in stable condition. However, 1 PTI member and 9 other people were injured in the attack, reports said.

According to Pakistan's Geo News, the attacker said on camera, "Came to kill Imran Khan because he was misleading people."

