Imran Khan government not acceptable, will demand fresh elections in Pakistan: PDM chief Fazlur Rehman

PDM chief Fazlur Rehman

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the opposition will press for a fresh election in the country at the proposed 'long march' next month. Rehman said that the Imran Khan government is "not acceptable" to the country.

The PDM has announced a long march against Imran Khan's government on March 26. He said that caravans of long march will leave for Islamabad from across the country on March 26.

During an interaction with Geo News, he said that the march will not be like "we simply come and go". "We will sit there. Imran Khan will be put under public pressure," Rehman said.

He also denied holding "secret talks with anyone" and asserted that "people's war is fought in the people's court".

"We never needed to approach any other forum against election rigging," the PDM chief added.

Responding to a question about the probe by the National Accountability Bureau against him, Rehman said, "No one, including NAB, can hold me accountable for anything."

The NAB last year initiated a probe against the PDM chief for "illegally buying expensive land", according to Geo News. He was asked by the bureau to submit the details of the properties owned by him.

Rehman added that the PDM will contest the Senate elections. The eleven-party opposition alliance is backed by PDM. The PDM is supported by two parties who have previously ruled Pakistan -- the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party.

The PDM, which was founded in September 2020, claims that the general election in 2018 was rigged by the Pakistani military establishment.

