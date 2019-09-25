Imran Khan fails to garner global support over Kashmir, says Pakistan cannot attack India

Image Source : AP Imran Khan admits he cannot attack India

After failing to gather global support over Kashmir issue, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has now admitted that he cannot attack India. Recently, Imran Khan had failed to file a request for a resolution on Kashmir at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva after his country could not gather the support of 16 nations over the issue. This was followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's grand 'Howdy, Modi!' event, wherein India was backed by US President Donald Trump.

Imran Khan's statement came after he was questioned by a Pakistani journalist, over his strategy over Kashmir. Responding to the question, Imran Khan said his country is not in a condition to attack India.

Imran Khan further said that he is disappointed with the international community over the issue.

Pakistan has been repeatedly snubbed by the international community on several platforms after it cried foul over India's abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, with many countries backing New Delhi on the matter.

"(I am) Disappointed by the international community. If eight million Europeans or Jews or even eight Americans were put under siege, would the reaction have been the same? There's no pressure yet on Modi to lift the siege. We'll keep putting the pressure...What are 9,00,000 troops doing there? Once the curfew is lifted, god knows what is going to happen after that...You think Kashmiris will quietly accept that Kashmir has been annexed?" he stated at a presser here on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Both Modi and Khan are currently in New York for the UNGA. The two Prime Ministers have also held separate bilaterals with US President Donald Trump, who renewed his offer to mediate between the two countries while underscoring that he'll only do so if asked by both the parties assent to it.

Khan also acknowledged India's economic stature and global prominence while responding to why Pakistan's narrative on Kashmir is being overlooked.

"The reason is India, people look upon India as a market of 1.2 billion people...Some are appalled by it but by the end of it, they think of it as a market," he said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated after the Central government revoked Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, which provided a special status to the state.

