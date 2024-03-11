Hyderabad woman found dead in Australia, husband suspected of murder flies to India with son

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/CHAITHANYA MADHAGANI Chaithanya Madhagani's body was found in a wheelie bin

Victoria: A 36-year-old woman from Hyderabad was found murdered in Australia. Her body was reportedly found in a wheelie bin on the side of a road in Buckley on Saturday.

The woman, identified as Chaithanya Madhagani, was staying with her husband and son in Australia. Her husband, who allegedly killed her, flew to India and handed over their child to her parents in Hyderabad.

Victoria Police statement

In a statement, Victoria Police dated March 9, on its website, said that homicide squad detectives are investigating after a deceased person was located in Buckley, near Winchelsea, this afternoon. "Officers located the deceased person on Mount Pollock Road about midday," the police said.

The police said that a second crime scene had been established at a residential address on Mirka Way, Point Cook and is believed to be connected to the Buckley homicide.

"Investigators are treating the death as suspicious. At this stage in the investigation, it is believed the parties involved are known to one another and the offender may have fled overseas. There is no immediate threat to the community and no arrests have been made," the statement by the Victoria Police.

Husband confessed killing his wife

Uppal MLA Bandari Lakshma Reddy stated that since the deceased hailed from his constituency, he met her parents after receiving the information.

The legislator told the news agency PTI that, upon the request of the woman's parents, he wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to bring her mortal remains to Hyderabad. The MLA said he also informed the office of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy in this regard.

The woman's husband flew to Hyderabad and handed over the child to her in-laws there.

Additionally, the MLA mentioned that, according to the information provided by the woman's parents, their son-in-law "confessed" to having killed their daughter.

(With PTI inputs)

