How does Trump's tariff on generic drugs, from 2028 onwards, affect India's pharma sector?

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday laid out a phased tariff plan for imported generic medicines, giving drugmakers a two-year window to shift manufacturing to the United States before steep duties kick in. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said generic drugs entering the US would stay tariff-free from August 1, 2026, for two years. After that, a 100 percent tariff would apply from August 2028, rising further to 200 percent from August 2029. He further added that the plan is meant to push pharmaceutical companies to set up generic drug manufacturing within the US, calling the rising tariffs a penalty for firms that don't build plants domestically in time.

What exactly did Trump announce?

Trump announced that generic drugs entering US would remain tariff-free for the next two years, giving pharmaceutical companies time to shift their manufacturing to the US. Once that window closes, imports would face a 100 percent tariff, climbing further to 200 percent after that.

"Effective August 1st, 2026, all generic drugs being brought into the United States will continue to have a tariff of zero percent for two years, after which the tariff will be raised to 100 per cent for one year, and 200 per cent thereafter," Trump wrote.

He added that the move was designed to "reshore generic pharmaceutical production into America," punishing companies that choose not to set up manufacturing plants within the given window.

Why does this affect India?

India is widely known as the "pharmacy of the world," supplying generic medicines to countries across the globe, and the US is its single largest pharmaceutical export market. Indian-made generics account for nearly 40 per cent of all generic medicines by volume used in the US. In FY 2024-25, India exported $9.7 billion worth of pharmaceuticals to the US, making up 38 per cent of its total global pharma exports of $25.8 billion, according to a Global Trade Research Initiative report.

The reach of Indian generics runs deep into everyday American healthcare, with medicines widely prescribed for hypertension, depression, diabetes, cancer, infectious diseases, and mental health conditions.

Will Indian companies get any relief?

It is important to note that it is still unclear exactly how this new tariff timeline will apply to Indian exporters specifically. India and the US had struck a trade pact back in February, under which India was set to receive "negotiated outcomes with respect to generic pharmaceuticals and ingredients."

Whether that translates into exemptions or reduced tariffs for Indian manufacturers is something that will likely play out in ongoing bilateral trade talks. Trump's past tariff threats on pharmaceutical suppliers have already put India's low-cost drug exports under pressure.

Check the timing of the move

The zero-tariff period runs out in August 2028, just about three months before the US presidential election that November. That timing means the steepest tariff hikes, jumping to 100 per cent and eventually 200 per cent, would land squarely in the middle of Trump's own political calendar, giving the policy a dimension that goes beyond trade alone.

Whether that timing works in his favour or becomes a liability, especially if drug shortages or price hikes hit American consumers before votes are cast, remains to be seen.

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Trump announces tariff plan on imported generic medicines: 0% for two years, 100% from 2028 and 200% later