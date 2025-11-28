Hong Kong fire: Death toll rises to 94 with many still missing, three arrested on suspicion of manslaughter Hong Kong fire: Officials said the fire began on the external scaffolding of a 32-story tower. It then spread inside the building and moved on to six other towers, helped by strong winds.

The death count in Hong Kong fire has gone up to 94 as of Thursday, making it one of the deadliest fires in the city’s recent history, far deadlier than the 1996 Kowloon blaze that killed 41 people. The firefighters continued working for a second day. Thick smoke was still coming from parts of the Wang Fuk Court complex as rescuers went door-to-door with flashlights, searching damaged apartments.

How did the Hong Kong fire erupt?

Officials said the fire began on the external scaffolding of a 32-story tower. It then spread inside the building and moved on to six other towers, helped by strong winds.The complex contains eight buildings with nearly 2,000 apartments and around 4,800 residents, many of them elderly. The entire site was under renovation.

The fire has raised serious questions about the use of bamboo scaffolding, which was wrapped around the buildings during renovation. Bamboo scaffolding is common in Hong Kong because it is cheap, light and easy to install in tight spaces. But it burns easily and is less fire-safe than metal scaffolding, experts say.

Some of the bamboo and other materials, such as plastic netting and Styrofoam covers, burned quickly and may have helped the fire spread.

Government officials said they are now working with industry groups to discuss replacing bamboo scaffolding with metal scaffolding, which is stronger and does not burn. They also announced that all housing estates currently under renovation will be inspected to ensure that construction materials meet safety standards.

Investigation on

Police have arrested three men, including the directors of a construction company, on suspicion of manslaughter. Authorities say some materials used on the exterior walls may not have met fire-resistance rules. Hong Kong’s anti-corruption agency has also launched an investigation into the renovation project.