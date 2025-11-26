13 killed, several injured after massive fire engulfs high-rise building in Hong Kong The fire, which began in the afternoon, quickly climbed up bamboo scaffolding and construction netting surrounding the buildings. By night, flames and thick smoke were seen pouring from multiple apartment windows, prompting officials to raise the alarm to level 5, the highest severity.

Hong Kong:

As many as 13 persons were killed on Wednesday after a major fire swept through several high-rise apartment buildings in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district. Nine persons were found dead at the scene, while four others later died in hospital, AP reported citing the Fire Services Department.

Around 700 residents were evacuated to temporary shelters as the blaze spread rapidly.

The fire, which began in the afternoon, quickly climbed up bamboo scaffolding and construction netting surrounding the buildings. By night, flames and thick smoke were seen pouring from multiple apartment windows, prompting officials to raise the alarm to level 5, the highest severity.

Video footage showed at least five buildings burning simultaneously, with bright flames lighting up the night sky. Local council member Lo Hiu-fung said many of the people trapped inside were elderly residents.

Bamboo scaffolding is widely used in Hong Kong for construction and renovation. However, due to safety concerns, the government has announced plans to phase it out for public projects.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and authorities continue to assess the full scale of the damage.

Massive fire erupts at densely populated slum in Dhaka

A large fire broke out on Tuesday evening in Dhaka’s densely populated Korail slum, PTI quoted citing authorities. However, no casualty was reported in the incident. The blaze started at around 5:22 pm, according to Talha bin Jasim, a media officer for the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD).

Eleven fire-fighting units were immediately dispatched to the site to try to control the blaze.

Eyewitnesses reported that firefighters faced serious challenges in tackling the blaze. Narrow lanes and closely packed homes made it difficult for them to access the affected areas. Besides, heavy traffic delayed some units from arriving promptly.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Korail, one of Dhaka’s oldest slums, spreads over roughly 90 acres and is home to more than 80,000 residents. Officials have expressed concern over the risk of fires in such congested areas and the difficulties in emergency response.