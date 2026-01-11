23-year-old Hindu farmer shot dead in Pakistan's Sindh province Kelash Kohli was shot at for allegedly constructing a shelter in the land owned by Nizamani in Talhar village of Badin district on January 4.

Karachi:

A 23-year-old Hindu farmer was shot dead in Pakistan's Sindh province, allegedly by his landlord, after a dispute over the construction of a shelter on the landlord's land, triggering widespread protests by the Hindu community, according to the news agency PTI on Sunday (January 11).

Police arrested the accused landlord, Sarfaraz Nizamani, along with his alleged accomplice Zafarullah Khan, from Hyderabad late Saturday night, Badin SSP Qamar Reza Jaskani said.

Hindu farmer was shot on Jan 4

The victim, identified as Kelash Kohli, was reportedly shot on January 4 in Talhar village of Badin district for allegedly attempting to build a shelter on land owned by Nizamani. Kohli later succumbed to his bullet injuries at a hospital. "A special team was formed in this case after the accused fled the scene and went underground, but we finally arrested him last night from the Fateh Chowk area in Hyderabad," Jaskani said.

Hindu community protests demanding action

The killing sparked outrage within the Hindu community, with hundreds taking part in protests and sit-ins across the Badin district, demanding swift action against the accused. An FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Poon Kumar Kohli, following which the police launched a manhunt.

Shiva Kaachi, who runs a welfare trust for Hindu minorities in Sindh, said the arrests were a result of sustained public pressure. He noted that the protests were called off only after Sindh Inspector General of Police Javed Akhtar Odho personally informed the victim’s father about the arrests.

"This happened because of the public pressure that was created through peaceful protests by the Hindu community, which turned up in hundreds for the protests and sit-ins in Badin, which only ended when the IG Police Sindh Javed Akhtar Odho called the bereaved father and informed him about the arrest," Kaachi said.

Kaachi expressed hope that a fair trial would follow, saying it was essential to ensure the safety of the Hindu community and restore their confidence in law enforcement and the justice system.

