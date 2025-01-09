Henley Index: India ranks 85th in world's most powerful passports | Check which country ranked last

Thursday, January 09, 2025
     
Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Published : Jan 09, 2025 18:29 IST, Updated : Jan 09, 2025 18:58 IST
The Henley Passport Index has released the list of the world's most powerful passports for 2025, with India slipping five spots. Earlier in 2024, India ranked 80th on the list, it has now fallen to 85th this year.  It is the ranking which decides the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA)-- the largest travel information database. With the latest ranking released this year, an Indian passport holder can travel visa-free to 57 countries or destinations.

Top five powerful passports

Singapore remained in the fifth position, which means visitors can travel to an impressive 195 of the 227 global destinations incorporated in the index. Japan ranked second this year. Now, Japanese citizens can fly to 193 destinations without a visa. France, Germany, Italy and Spain all drop two places to share third position. In 2024, these European Union member states stood at the top position. 

Top 5 countries

COUNTRY RANKING
Singapore  1
Japan  2
 France, Germany, Italy and Spain  3
Austria, Denmark, Sweden, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway  4
Belgium, New Zealand, Portugal, Switzerland, UK 5

Countries which ranked last 

In 2025, Pakistan and Yemen both ranked 103rd on the Henley Passport Index, each with visa-free access to only 33 countries. They are followed by Iraq (31 countries), Syria (27 countries), and Afghanistan (26 countries).

