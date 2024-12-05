Good news for passport applicants: Govt plans to increase Passport Seva Kendras | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational picture

Here is good news for those who are planning to apply for a passport. The government plans to expand the number of Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) operated through post offices. Currently, 442 'Passport Seva Kendras' are operational and the number will be increased to 600 in the next five years.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was renewed for five years between the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Department of Posts for the continued accessibility of passport services through the Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs).

The MoU was signed by Manisha Bansal Badal, General Manager, Business Development Directorate, on behalf of the Department of Posts and Dr KJ Srinivasa, Joint Secretary (PSP & CPO) from the Ministry of External Affairs. The MoU outlines a shared commitment to the effective management and operational support of POPSKs, ensuring that the citizens of India continue to receive world-class passport services at their nearest post offices.

In a statement, the authorities, said, "Launched in 2017, the Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) service has been instrumental in facilitating passport-related services to over 1.52 crore citizens, particularly in rural and underserved areas, ensuring wider accessibility to passport services for citizens across India. The network of Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) has grown significantly over the years, with 442 centres currently operational nationwide."

This MoU strengthens the collaboration between the Ministry of External Affairs and the Department of Posts, aiming to enhance service delivery, streamline operations, and address the increasing demand for passport-related services, it added.

What is Passport Seva Kendra?

As part of this initiative, the number of Passport Seva Kendra’s is planned to be extended to 600 centres across the country by 2028-29, ensuring greater accessibility and convenience for citizens expanding the annual customer base from 35 lakh to 1 crore over the next five years.

This initiative reflects the collaborative effort of both ministries to improve the citizen experience by ensuring a seamless, accessible, and efficient passport issuance process.

It will further strengthen India’s postal network, making passport services more convenient, reliable, and easily accessible to all citizens, it added.

