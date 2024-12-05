Vande Bharat Express or Gatimaan Express, check which is fastest train | All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/PIB Vande Bharat Express vs Gatimaan Express

The commencement of the Vande Bharat Express trains has revolutionized Indian Railways, offering a unique combination of speed, comfort, and safety. Nowadays, people started comparing Indian Railways' premium trains in terms of modern facilities, punctuality and speed. This is perhaps the best era for Indian trains as positive talks are in the air about Indian trains. With the continued expansion of the premium train services, the Indian Railways aims to further enhance connectivity across the country, contributing to economic growth and regional development.

The trains of Vande Bharat Express series triggered a healthy competition among services of top trains. Have you ever compared the speed of the Vande Bharat Express train and India’s first semi-high-speed train named Gatimaan Express? Let's check, Vande Bharat Express or Gatimaan Express - which train offers the best speed.

Gatimaan Express train

Gatimaan Express, India’s first semi-high-speed train, which was launched by then Railways Minister Suresh Prabhakar Prabu on April 5, 2016, is capable of running at a maximum speed of 160 KMPH. The train operates on routes- 12049 - from Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction (VGLJ) to Delhi Hazrat Nizamuddin (NZM) and 12050 from Delhi Hazrat Nizamuddin (NZM) to Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction (VGLJ).

Vande Bharat Express

On the other hand, the first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on February 15, 2019, on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route, running at a speed of 160 kilometres per hour. A total of 102 Vande Bharat train services (51 trains) are running across the Indian Railways, connecting states having Broad Gauge (B.G.) electrified network. During the financial year 2022-23, approximately 31.84 lakh were booked to travel on Vande Bharat trains.

The success of the Vande Bharat Express is a testament to India’s capabilities in indigenous manufacturing and a significant step toward realizing the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.'

Also read: Bengaluru to get second international airport soon as 6,000 acres of land finalised after ground survey