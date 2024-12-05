Bengaluru to get second international airport soon as 6,000 acres of land finalised after ground survey

Follow us on Image Source : AP Bengaluru to get a second international airport soon.

The city of Bengaluru is going to get the second international airport soon as 6,000 acres of land has been finalised after the ground survey, reports said. According to a report by OneIndia.com, the Karnataka state government has identified a 6,000-acre land near the Nelamangala-Kunigal National Highway 75 for the proposed second airport near Bengaluru.

The development comes after a detailed digital survey of the site was conducted using helicopters, and a preliminary map of the location was prepared.

A special team comprising environmental pollution officers and surveyors visited the site recently and the inspection by the team was carried out in three gram panchayats covering Motagondanahalli, Nelamangala, Sompura, Yentaganahalli, and Soladevanahalli. After the survey was done, SCP markers were placed at multiple locations as part of the study.

After the ground survey was done, a helicopter survey was also conducted four to five days later and a fertile agricultural land under review lies near the Thippagondanahalli reservoir and is part of the Arkavathi and Kumudvathi river basins.

The land meant for the international airport spans 13 villages under three gram panchayats, including Soladevanahalli, Motagondanahalli, and Yentaganahalli.