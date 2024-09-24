Harini Amarasuriya named as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka | Who is she?

Follow us on Image Source : @DR_HARINIA/X Harini Amarasuriya

Colombo: Sri Lanka's new President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, named Harini Amarasuriya as the new Prime Minister of the Indian Ocean island nation on Tuesday. Dissanayake was elected president in the election held on Saturday.

A university lecturer, Amarasuriya, has also been a member of parliament since National People's Power came into power in 2020. She became the third female Prime Minister in Sri Lankan history. As a Prime Minister, her main role will be managing multiple crucial ministries including, justice, education, industries, science and technology.

Besides her political role, she has also been associated with the Department of Social Studies at the Open University of Sri Lanka as a senior lecturer. A liberal by ideology, she has always been praised for her research on critical issues such as gender inequality, unemployment, child protection, and flaws in the country's education system.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.