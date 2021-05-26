Half of all US adults fully vaccinated against Covid-19: Joe Biden

Image Source : AP (FILE) Half of all US adults fully vaccinated against Covid-19

The United States has achieved another milestone in its fight against Covid-19. The country has fully vaccinated half of adults, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.

"As of today, 50 per cent of American adults are fully vaccinated. That's a big deal, folks," President Joe Biden tweeted.

Biden informed that the after meeting with experts and scientists, "our administration has set an ambitious goal of having 70% of the U.S. adult population receive at least one dose of vaccine by July 4".

"It’s a big goal, but we are already doing a remarkable job—together, we’ll get through this," he said.

The milestone comes after the relaxation of social distancing and mask requirements in the country wherever people are fully vaccinated. Several states have already started to ease Covid restrictions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that vaccinating half of the adults has marked significant progress since the vaccines were approved by the FDA for emergency use in December last year.

"This is a major milestone in our country's vaccination efforts," White House senior Covid-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said.

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were first given emergency use nod in December last year. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was granted emergency use authorization in February.

